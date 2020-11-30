Facebook nears deal to buy customer-service startup Kustomer: Report

Facebook Inc is close to buying Kustomer in a deal that would value the customer-service startup at about $1 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Facebook and Kustomer did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Kustomer, which helps businesses aggregate and handle customer inquiries from multiple platforms, already offers its services on Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

The deal would help Facebook to further its efforts on the e-commerce front, the WSJ report said.

Earlier this year, Facebook launched Shops, a service that allows businesses to display and sell products across its platforms.