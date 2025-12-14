<p>Mysuru: With big projects on halt, including overall development of Brindavan Garden, along with amusement park, and Cauvery Arathi, even the basic infrastructure and maintenance of the garden, at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Mandya district, take a back seat.</p><p>Brindavan Garden around KRS Dam, which was once known for its lush green lawn, fountains, colourful flowers, and lights, depicted in yesteryear movies, now look disappointing. The garden remains pale, with no upgradation, lack of adequate maintenance, with almost no flowers, lawn with overgrown grass; poor infrastructure like damaged pavements, pathways, barricades, lamp posts, polluted water tank, boating halted, hardly any dustbins, and inadequate toilets. It's disillusioning over 3,000 people per day, during weekdays, and about 6,000 people during weekends visiting from far and wide, despite high vehicle toll and entry fee, recently hiked.</p><p>Officials said, "We take upgradation works in small scale, as huge funds are required to develop the entire garden. We took up works at a cost of Rs 15 crore to develop two terraces in the South garden, in front of Royal Orchid and pavements around the Cauvery statue. We are developing another terrace at a cost of Rs 5 crore. It was planned to develop four terraces at the North garden, near the musical fountain, as part of overall development along with an amusement park at a cost of Rs 2,615.96 crore. It was planned to expand the area of the garden from 60 acres to 198 acres, by developing the land of KRS behind North garden and around Mayura Yatrinivas Hotel in South garden".</p>.4,000 ASHA workers to take out 'Belagavi Chalo' protest, to press state govt to fulfill promises.<p>Since the foot bridge, between two gardens, is leaking, boating is stopped. It was planned to develop this bridge, and desilt tanks on either side, as part of Cauvery Arathi project, at a cost of Rs 92.30 crore. Tenders were floated, but halted. The Horticulture department lacks staff and resources to maintain the garden. Cauvery Neeravari Nigam (CNN) officials shoulder the responsibility of maintaining the dam, fountains and cleanliness. There are four toilet blocks, with eight units each. They plan to give it on tender for maintenance. If the amusement park project is approved, the entire garden would be managed well, by an independent agency, sources said. </p><p>"As a child, when I had come to Brindavan, the garden was full of flowers, roses amid well-maintained lawns and fountains, creating heaven on earth. I cherish that beautiful memory. But now, I was disappointed to see hardly any flowers and such poor maintenance," said Mumbai-based Audrey Carmen Misquitta, who had come from Mozambique, South Africa. </p><p>Mangaluru-based Allen Fernandes said, "We heard of the musical fountains being upgraded at a cost of Rs 2.60 crore. So, during our trip to Mysuru, we rushed to Brindavan. Walked all the way till the North garden. But, the musical fountain had a technical glitch and was not held from Monday to Wednesday. We were not even informed. Despite paying high toll and entry fee, we had to return disappointed. Several schoolchildren, including those from North Karnataka districts like Ballari, were disappointed."</p><p>Kushalnagar-based Hilda said, "Venugopal Swamy temple, developed by private people, at KRS backwaters, is well-maintained. But, at Brindavan, toilets were stinking. Its maintenance should be handed over to an independent body, with exclusive staff. Except for the huge number of street vendors, there was nothing worth seeing in the dry Brindavan."</p><p>"Brindavan garden is an asset to Karnataka. Its glory should be reinstated", urged Aahana Karthik, a Mysurean.</p>