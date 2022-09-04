FM Nirmala Sitharaman expresses shock at Mistry's death

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expresses shock at Cyrus Mistry's death

Earlier in the day, Mistry died in a car crash in Maharashtra's Palghar district

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 04 2022, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2022, 20:31 ist

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday expressed shock at the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and said he was committed to India's economic progress.

"Shri Cyrus Mistry's death comes as a shock. He was committed to carrying forward and strengthening his business in infra and infra projects. He desired to keep contributing to India's economic progress. Condolences to his family and friends," she said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Mistry (54) died in a car crash in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai.

Also Read | Cyrus Mistry, a tycoon who did not see eye-to-eye with Tatas

He was appointed as the chairman of the over $100 billion salt-to-software Tata group in 2012.

After four years at the helm, he was replaced in a boardroom coup in October 2016, which saw Ratan Tata coming back to the helm of the group before the reigns were passed on to N Chandrasekhar.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nirmala Sitharaman
India News
Business News
Cyrus Mistry

What's Brewing

Friendly breeds just as likely to bite as banned dogs

Friendly breeds just as likely to bite as banned dogs

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

Obama: US President, Nobel laureate, now an Emmy winner

Obama: US President, Nobel laureate, now an Emmy winner

One-of-a-kind plastic surgery to save injured python

One-of-a-kind plastic surgery to save injured python

US Open show goes on without Serena after legend's exit

US Open show goes on without Serena after legend's exit

Spice spike woes

Spice spike woes

 