Ford, Mahindra call off joint venture

Auto giants Mahindra and Mahindra and Ford on Friday announced that their proposed joint venture will not go ahead.

Mahindra have also announced that they will also not be the majority stakeholder in Ssangyong as the later has filed for bankruptcy.

“Ford Motor Company and Mahindra and Mahindra have mutually and amicably determined they will not complete a previously announced automotive joint venture between their respective companies. The decision follows the passing of the December 31 'longstop’, or expiration, date of a definitive agreement the organisations entered into in October 2019,” a statement from

The companies said that the outcome was driven by fundamental changes in global economic and business conditions – caused, in part, by the global Covid-19 pandemic – over the past 15 months. Those changes influenced separate decisions by Ford and Mahindra to reassess their respective capital allocation priorities.

Ford said its independent operations in India will continue as is.

“The company is actively evaluating its businesses around the world, including in India, making choices and allocating capital in ways that advance Ford’s plan to achieve an 8 per cent company adjusted EBIT margin and generate consistently strong adjusted free cash flow,” Ford added.