Ford, Mahindra call off joint venture

Ford, Mahindra call off joint venture

Mahindra will also cease to be majority stakeholder of SsangYong soon as the Korean company has filed for bankruptcy

Vivek Phadnis
Vivek Phadnis, DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 01 2021, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2021, 15:39 ist
Credit: Reuters Photos

Auto giants Mahindra and Mahindra and Ford on Friday announced that their proposed joint venture will not go ahead. 

Mahindra have also announced that they will also not be the majority stakeholder in Ssangyong as the later has filed for bankruptcy.  

“Ford Motor Company and Mahindra and Mahindra have mutually and amicably determined they will not complete a previously announced automotive joint venture between their respective companies. The decision follows the passing of the December 31 'longstop’, or expiration, date of a definitive agreement the organisations entered into in October 2019,” a statement from  

The companies said that the outcome was driven by fundamental changes in global economic and business conditions – caused, in part, by the global Covid-19 pandemic – over the past 15 months. Those changes influenced separate decisions by Ford and Mahindra to reassess their respective capital allocation priorities. 

Ford said its independent operations in India will continue as is. 

“The company is actively evaluating its businesses around the world, including in India, making choices and allocating capital in ways that advance Ford’s plan to achieve an 8 per cent company adjusted EBIT margin and generate consistently strong adjusted free cash flow,” Ford added.   

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ford
Mahindra and Mahindra
DH Auto
Ssangyong

What's Brewing

'Drishyam 2': Why an 'OTT only' release is a good idea

'Drishyam 2': Why an 'OTT only' release is a good idea

5 things to know about 'Animal', Ranbir s new movie

5 things to know about 'Animal', Ranbir s new movie

Kambo: The immunity boosting poison from an Amazon frog

Kambo: The immunity boosting poison from an Amazon frog

How the world welcomed the New Year 2021

How the world welcomed the New Year 2021

How the new coronavirus strain spreads

How the new coronavirus strain spreads

'Barely a game' FarmVille for Facebook says goodbye

'Barely a game' FarmVille for Facebook says goodbye

 