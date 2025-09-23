Menu
india

NIA books Pannun for ‘reward offer’ to stop PM Modi from hoisting tricolour

The NIA has booked Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for offering Rs 11 crore to stop PM Modi from hoisting the tricolour on Independence Day.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 15:42 IST
Published 23 September 2025, 15:42 IST
India NewsPM ModiNIAKhalistan terrorists

