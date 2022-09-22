Fortis sinks 20% as SC extends stay on IHH open offer

Fortis sinks 20% as SC extends stay on IHH open offer

The Supreme Court had blocked the open offer based on a plea filed by Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 22 2022, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 15:23 ist

Shares of Fortis Healthcare sank nearly 20 per cent on Thursday and eyed their biggest slide in nearly 15 years, after reports said India's top court ordered the continuation of a stay on IHH Healthcare's open offer for the company.

The Supreme Court also remanded the issue of the Fortis-IHH deal to the Delhi High Court and directed it to consider a forensic auditor's appointment, CNBC TV-18 reported.

Reuters was not immediately able to review the order.

IHH had won a bid for a 31 per cent stake in Fortis in 2018, which triggered an open offer for another 26 per cent as per Indian regulations. (https://bityl.co/EdbO)

The Supreme Court had blocked the open offer based on a plea filed by Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo, who tried to enforce an arbitration award it won in a Singapore tribunal on a fraud claim against Fortis' founder brothers Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh.

"...Proceedings before the Supreme Court have concluded with certain directions and the suo-motu contempt has been disposed-off. We are seeking legal advice to decide our future course of action," Fortis said in a statement to exchanges on Thursday.

Fortis' shares dropped by their most since January 2008, with trading volumes at around 21 times the 30-day average as of 0807 GMT

IHH and Daiichi did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Fortis Healthcare
Supreme Court
IHH

What's Brewing

James Webb telescope takes clear pics of ringed Neptune

James Webb telescope takes clear pics of ringed Neptune

For Gen Z, Tiktok is the new search engine

For Gen Z, Tiktok is the new search engine

Pat on the back for India as rhino numbers rise

Pat on the back for India as rhino numbers rise

Anxiety among Tehran women after headscarf death

Anxiety among Tehran women after headscarf death

DH Toon | 'Mainstream channels biggest threat to media'

DH Toon | 'Mainstream channels biggest threat to media'

Solo plays and women’s voices

Solo plays and women’s voices

 