Four years after demonetisation, cash still rules in day-to-day transactions: Survey

Four years after demonetisation, cash transaction continues to be used in buying essentials/groceries and paying domestic staff but most citizens feel mandatory disclosure of assets of public officials and their families and linking Aadhaar to property ownership for all will lead to major reduction in black money.

A survey response of nearly 15,000 people by LocalCircles, a social networking site for civic cooperation, found that in the last 12 months at least 34% people have done upto half of their monthly household purchases through cash for which they have got no receipts, 31% have paid salaries of staff using cash and paid bills.

The survey has also found that about 10% people are in favour of an immediate ban of Rs 2,000 denomination notes in order to clamp down on black money.

To a question on what should be the one move that the government should implement immediately to further reduce black money in India, at least 15,492 voters responded. Of which, 33% said make linking of all property ownerships with Aadhaar mandatory, 38% said mandatory disclosure of all assets of all ministries and government employees and their direct families, 10% said demonetise Rs 2,000 rupee note immediately.

At least 7% said the government should levy 2% transaction tax on all cash transactions above Rs 10,000.