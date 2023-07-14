Foxconn may partner with TSMC, TMH to set up chip units

Foxconn may partner with TSMC and TMH to set up fabrication units

The development comes after Foxconn walked away from the Vedanta deal.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 14 2023, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 09:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Foxconn is in talks with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Japan's TMH Group for technology and joint venture partnerships to start semiconductor fabrication units in India, the Economic Times reported on Friday. 

 

 

Business News
semiconductor
Foxconn

