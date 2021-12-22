Foxconn's India unit Bharat FIH files for Rs 5k cr IPO

Foxconn's India unit Bharat FIH files for Rs 5,000 crore IPO

FIH Mobile is a unit of Apple Inc supplier Foxconn

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 22 2021, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 15:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Hong Kong-listed FIH Mobile Ltd's India unit Bharat FIH Ltd on Wednesday filed for a domestic initial public offering of up to Rs 5,004 crore ($662.97 million), according to its draft prospectus.

FIH Mobile is a unit of Apple Inc supplier Foxconn.

