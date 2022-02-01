Future vs Amazon: SC directs HC to decide issues afresh

Future vs Amazon: SC sets aside all Delhi HC orders, asks for fresh decision on merit 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2022, 11:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 11:32 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside two earlier orders of the Delhi High Court passed in the Future-Amazon dispute and remanded the matters back to the High Court, asking it to decide all issues on merits afresh.

More to follow...

Supreme Court
Future Group
Business News
India News
Amazon

