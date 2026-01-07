Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia
Supreme Court’s bail denial a blow to democracy, liberties, rights

Supreme Court’s bail denial a blow to democracy, liberties, rights

The Supreme Court’s denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam exposes the judiciary’s retreat from protecting dissent
Suhit K Sen
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 06:59 IST
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 06:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsSupreme Court of IndiaSharjeel ImamUmar Khalid

Follow us on :

Follow Us