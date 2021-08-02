Glenmark Pharma signs agreement for nasal spray used for Covid-19 treatment

Mumbai-based Glenmark pharmaceuticals has signed a long term strategic partnership with Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research & Development Corp. to manufacture, market and distribute its breakthrough Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) for Covid-19 treatment in India and other Asian markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste and Vietnam

In a statement, the company stated that it had, in early July 2021, Glenmark presented a proposal to the Subject Expert Committee of CDSCO for emergency approval for import and marketing of the nasal spray. The committee has recommended a Phase III clinical trial to be conducted in Indian patients in the weeks to follow.

Also Read | Glenmark Life Sciences IPO subscribed 44.17 times on closing day

The Phase III clinical trial for NONS is expected to be completed, followed by commercial launch under the brand name FabiSpray in India, by the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2021

Glenmark went on to state that in March 2021, SaNOtize’s clinical trials showed NONS was a safe and effective antiviral treatment to prevent the transmission of Covid-19, shorten its course, and reduce the severity of symptoms.

"In the first 24 hours, NONS reduced the average viral load by around 95%, and then by more than 99% within 72 hours. It has been tested in healthy volunteers and patients as part of UK and Canada clinical trials", it said.