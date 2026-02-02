LIVE Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE Updates | Modi in Epstein files: Cong MP moves adjournment motion

Hello Readers! Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Budget for FY27 in Parliament yesterday. Sitharaman chose heavy lifting on capex to keep the growth momentum on track, support manufacturing and shore up rupee by encouraging capital inflows, but avoided any major tax-related changes and populist announcements linked to upcoming Assembly elections. Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to take up the motion of thanks on the President’s address today. A total of 18 hours has been allotted for the discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely replying on 4th February. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.