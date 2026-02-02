Menu
Hello Readers! Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Budget for FY27 in Parliament yesterday. Sitharaman chose heavy lifting on capex to keep the growth momentum on track, support manufacturing and shore up rupee by encouraging capital inflows, but avoided any major tax-related changes and populist announcements linked to upcoming Assembly elections. Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to take up the motion of thanks on the President’s address today. A total of 18 hours has been allotted for the discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely replying on 4th February. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Highlights
08:1402 Feb 2026

Parliament LIVE Updates | Discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address will begin in the Lok Sabha today

08:1402 Feb 2026

Union Budget 2026 | Nrimala Sitharaman resists populism to put fiscal prudence, jobs, growth at heart

08:1402 Feb 2026

Union Budget 2026 | Capex, reforms and rupee defence take centre stage as FM Sitharaman drops poll sops

10:3902 Feb 2026

Congress and ally MPs protest against Budget in Parliament. MPs accuse govt of ignoring Kerala in Budget

10:3302 Feb 2026

AAP MP gives a notice under Rule 267 in the House seeking a discussion "on the destruction of heritage taking place in the name of redevelopment of Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi."

10:1202 Feb 2026

Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion in LS to discuss PM Modi's reference in Epstein files

10:0702 Feb 2026

Rahul Gandhi to speak during motion of thanks discussion on President's address

09:4302 Feb 2026

Congress MP Hibi Eden submits adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the death of Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy during an Income Tax raid

