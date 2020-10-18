Gold imports down 57% to $6.8 billion in H1 FY21

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit (CAD), plunged 57 per cent to $6.8 billion (around Rs 50,658 crore) during the first half of this fiscal amid a slump in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic, showed data by the commerce ministry.
In the corresponding period a year ago, gold imports stood at $15.8 billion (about Rs 1,10,259 crore).
Similarly, silver imports during April-September 2020 too dipped 63.4 per cent to $733.57 million (about Rs 5,543 crore), the data showed.
The decline in gold and silver imports has helped in narrowing the country's trade deficit, difference between imports and exports, at $23.44 billion during April-September 2020-21 as against $88.92 billion in the year-ago period.
India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to demand of the jewellery industry. In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonnes of gold annually.
Gems and jewellery exports declined by about 55 per cent to $8.7 billion in April-September 2020 amid the pandemic.
