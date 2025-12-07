<p>FC Goa retained the Super Cup title after they edged East Bengal FC 6-5 on sudden-death shootout in the final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Margao on Sunday.</p><p>The triumph helped the Gaurs earn a spot in next season's Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League 2.</p><p>The win also helped Manolo Marquez's team to become the first side to defend the Super Cup title and win it for a record-extending third time.</p>.Cristiano Ronaldo unlikely to travel to India for FC Goa clash.<p>The match went into extra time after both teams were unable to find the target, and they could not score in the additional 30 minutes too, taking the contest to tie-breaker.</p><p>The teams were locked 4-4 in the penalty shootout, and the match was then decided in sudden death with FC Goa having the last laugh.</p>.<p>In the sudden death, Tavora scored the winner for FC Goa after Udanta Singh too found the back of the net.</p><p>Substitute Ahadad scored for East Bengal but P V Vishnu missed the target for East Bengal.</p><p>The tournament was played among the top teams from Indian Super League and I-League.</p><p>(with inputs from FC Goa and agencies)</p>