<p>New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani posted a video on his X handle on Sunday telling immigrants how to "protect" themselves against the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.</p><p>Mamdani recalled the ICE raid in Canal Street last weekend and said that as the Mayor of the city it is his duty to protect the rights of all the New Yorkers, including more than 3 million immigrants. </p><p>"Know your rights. Protect your neighbors. New York is — and always will be — a city for all immigrants," the post read. </p><p>In the video, Mamdani listed out how people can "stand up to ICE".</p><p>He said that ICE cannot enter private spaces like home, school or private area of a workplace without a judicial warrant signed by a judge. He also shared what a juducial warrant looks like.</p><p>"If ICE do not have a judicial warrant signed by a judge, you have the right to say, 'I do not consent to entry' and the right to keep you door closed," he said. </p>.<p>He also said that people have the righ to film ICE "as long as you do not interfere with an arrest."</p><p>"ICE is legally allowed to lie to you, but you have the right to remain silent. If you're being detained, you may always ask, Am I free to go?' repeatedly until they answer you," said Mamdani.</p><p>"New York will always welcome immigrants, and I will fight each and every day to protect, support, and celebrate our immigrant brothers and sisters," he added. </p><p>Mamdani's video comes a week after demonstrators gathered as ICE attempted to detain people on Canal Street near New York's Chinatown. Another immigration sweep in the same neighbourhood last October was also met with protests.</p><p>Mamdani will be sworn in as the Mayor on January 1.</p>