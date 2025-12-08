Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Know your rights': Zohran Mamdani urges New Yorkers to stand up to ICE raids

Mamdani recalled the ICE raid in Canal Street last weekend and said that as the Mayor it is his duty to protect the rights of all the New Yorkers, including more than 3 million immigrants.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 09:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 09:28 IST
World newsUnited StatesNew Yorkimmigration

Follow us on :

Follow Us