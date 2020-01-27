Government to sell 100% stake in Air India; issues bid document

The government on Monday invited preliminary bids to sell off its entire stake in Air India, its subsidiary Air India Express and its joint venture Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited.

According to a preliminary information memorandum issued by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, the last date for submission of bids is March 17, and qualified bidders will be notified March 31.

Air India Express is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India. The national air carrier has 50% stake in the joint venture AISATS, which provides ground handling and cargo handling services at Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru airports.

"The Government of India (GOI) has given 'in-principle' approval for the strategic disinvestment of Air India, by way of the transfer of management control and sale of 100 per cent equity share capital of AI held by GOI which will include AI’s shareholding interest of 100 per cent in AIXL and 50 per cent in AISATS," the PIM document said.