GST council changes rates for goods; check here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced key decisions taken in the 45th meeting of the GST Council. /p>

Here are the major GST rate changes in relation to goods:

Description From To Retro fitment kits for vehicles used by the disabled Applied rate 5% Fortified Rice Kernels for schemes like ICDS etc 18% 5% Medicine Keytruda for treatment of cancer 12% 5% Biodiesel supplied to OMCs for blending with diesel 12% 5% Ores and concentrates of metals such as iron, copper, aluminium, zinc and few others 5% 18% Specified Renewable Energy Devices and parts 5% 12% Cartons, boxes, bags, packing containers of paper etc. 12%/18% 18% Waste and scrap of polyurethanes and other plastics 5% 18% All kinds of pen 12%/18% 18% Railway parts, locomotives & other goods in Chapter 86 12% 18% Miscellaneous goods of paper like cards, catalogue,

printed material (Chapter 49 of tariff) 12% 18%

