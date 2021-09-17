GST council changes rates for goods; check here

GST on biodiesel for blending with diesel cut from 12% to 5%, but no inclusion of petrol, diesel in tax

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk
  • Sep 17 2021, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 21:33 ist
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced key decisions taken in the 45th meeting of the GST Council. /p>

Here are the major GST rate changes in relation to goods:

DescriptionFromTo
Retro fitment kits for vehicles used by the disabledApplied rate5%
Fortified Rice Kernels for schemes like ICDS etc18%5%
Medicine Keytruda for treatment of cancer12%5%
Biodiesel supplied to OMCs for blending with diesel12%5%
Ores and concentrates of metals such as iron, copper, aluminium, zinc and few others5%18%
Specified Renewable Energy Devices and parts5%12%
Cartons, boxes, bags, packing containers of paper etc.12%/18%18%
Waste and scrap of polyurethanes and other plastics5%18%
All kinds of pen12%/18%18%
Railway parts, locomotives & other goods in Chapter 8612%18%
Miscellaneous goods of paper like cards, catalogue, 
printed material (Chapter 49 of tariff) 		12%18%

