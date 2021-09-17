Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced key decisions taken in the 45th meeting of the GST Council. /p>
Here are the major GST rate changes in relation to goods:
|Description
|From
|To
|Retro fitment kits for vehicles used by the disabled
|Applied rate
|5%
|Fortified Rice Kernels for schemes like ICDS etc
|18%
|5%
|Medicine Keytruda for treatment of cancer
|12%
|5%
|Biodiesel supplied to OMCs for blending with diesel
|12%
|5%
|Ores and concentrates of metals such as iron, copper, aluminium, zinc and few others
|5%
|18%
|Specified Renewable Energy Devices and parts
|5%
|12%
|Cartons, boxes, bags, packing containers of paper etc.
|12%/18%
|18%
|Waste and scrap of polyurethanes and other plastics
|5%
|18%
|All kinds of pen
|12%/18%
|18%
|Railway parts, locomotives & other goods in Chapter 86
|12%
|18%
|Miscellaneous goods of paper like cards, catalogue,
printed material (Chapter 49 of tariff)
|12%
|18%
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
GST council changes rates for goods; check here
Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in
Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived
Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos
Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India
Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths
Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet