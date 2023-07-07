HDFC Bank to be on MSCI Global indexes from July 13

Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) will be removed from the list.

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 07 2023, 20:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 20:16 ist
HDFC Bank. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Indian private lender HDFC Bank will be added to the MSCI Global Standard Indexes from July 13, while Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) will be removed, following the merger of the two companies, an MSCI notice showed on Friday.

Business News
HDFC
HDFC Bank

