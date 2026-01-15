<p>Mandya: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, led by Nagamangala Dy SP Chaluvaraju to crack the government land grabbing case, where the records were allegedly tampered and fake records were created at the records section of Nagamangala taluk office.</p><p>The team includes Nagamangala town police inspector, and sub-inspectors of Nagamangala rural police station and Bellur police station.</p><p>Following complaints from the public, about the illegal allocation of government land and misuse of power, the Mandya Lokayukta police conducted a raid on Tuesday and exposed the irregularities. </p><p>The search operation, which started at 1 pm on Tuesday, continued till 5 am on Wednesday - for more than 17 hours, it is said.</p><p>Nagamangala police arrested five government employees, including two shirastedars, on charges of tampering documents in the record room, creating fake documents and usurping government land, causing a loss of Rs 200 crore to the government, on Wednesday.</p><p>The responsibility of the investigation has now been entrusted to the DySP Chaluvaraju so that it would be convenient to inquire the tahsildar and shirastedar, if necessary. </p><p>It may be mentioned that an FIR has been registered against 10 people, including two shirestedars, four second division assistants at the Nagamangala town police station. </p><p>Five people were arrested on Wednesday and handed over to 14 days judicial custody. Nagamangala taluk office shirastedars Ravishankar and Umesh, second division assistants H V Satish and Gurumurthy, and Kanthapura Circle village assistant S Yogesh are the arrested.</p><p>According to Lokayukta police, “More than 320 acres of government land and ‘gomaalas’ (grazing lands) on about 50 survey numbers in Nagamangala taluk have been illegally acquired under the ‘Bagair Hukum’ cultivation scheme. </p>.Ex-DGP's SIT report shows bid to falsely implicate me under MVA rule: Fadnavis.<p>After receiving money, the employees have allotted lands of 5 acres, 8 acres and 10 acres, tampering with the documents.”</p><p><strong>Accused at large</strong></p><p>The second division assistant Yogesh, Vijaykumar, writer Chinnaswamy, Yashwanth, Mohammed Wasim Ullah, said to be the accused in the case are at large. Police are on a lookout for them.</p><p>According to Police sources, there is a suspicion that many others are involved in the case, in which about 320 acres of government land has been usurped. </p><p>Action would be taken against those, who had illegally obtained the government land. There is a possibility of inquiring all the tahsildars who were in service in Nagamangala taluk office between 2020 and 2025, in connection with the case, sources said.</p><p><strong>Suo motu</strong></p><p>Upa Lokayukta B Veerappa has already registered a suo motu case. Hence, the Lokayukta officials will also keep a constant watch on the investigation.</p><p>As the investigation was handed over to the Police department from the Lokayukta, it was possible to send five government employees, including the shirestedars, to jail, it is said.</p>