Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: SIT formed, led by Nagamangala Dy SP Chaluvaraju to crack government land grabbing case

The search operation, which started at 1 pm on Tuesday, continued till 5 am on Wednesday - for more than 17 hours.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 17:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 17:08 IST
India NewsKarnatakaLand grabbing case

Follow us on :

Follow Us