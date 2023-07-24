IDBI Bank Q1 profit jumps 62% to Rs 1,224 crore

LIC-promoted IDBI Bank on Monday reported a 62 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,224 crore in the June quarter due to a decline in bad loans. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 756 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 7,712 crore, from Rs 5,774 crore in the same period a year ago, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 6,860 crore over Rs 4,634 crore in June 2022.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 61 per cent to Rs 3,998 crore from Rs 2,488 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved by 178 bps to 5.80 per cent for Q1-2024 as compared to 4.02 per cent for Q1-2023, it said.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 5.05 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 19.90 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans declined to 0.44 per cent, as against 1.26 per cent in the year-ago period. Provision coverage ratio also improved to 98.99 per cent as against 97.78 per cent as on June 30, 2022, it said.

Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank increased to 20.33 per cent, as compared to 19.57 per cent at the end of June 2022.