IDBI Bank Q1 profit jumps 62% to Rs 1,224 crore

IDBI Bank Q1 profit jumps 62% to Rs 1,224 crore

Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 6,860 crore over Rs 4,634 crore in June 2022.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 24 2023, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 19:07 ist
Capital Adequacy Ratio of IDBI Bank increased to 20.33 per cent. Credit: DH File Photo

LIC-promoted IDBI Bank on Monday reported a 62 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,224 crore in the June quarter due to a decline in bad loans. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 756 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 7,712 crore, from Rs 5,774 crore in the same period a year ago, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | HDFC Bank to sell 2% stake in NSDL IPO

Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 6,860 crore over Rs 4,634 crore in June 2022.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 61 per cent to Rs 3,998 crore from Rs 2,488 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved by 178 bps to 5.80 per cent for Q1-2024 as compared to 4.02 per cent for Q1-2023, it said.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 5.05 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 19.90 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans declined to 0.44 per cent, as against 1.26 per cent in the year-ago period. Provision coverage ratio also improved to 98.99 per cent as against 97.78 per cent as on June 30, 2022, it said.

Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank increased to 20.33 per cent, as compared to 19.57 per cent at the end of June 2022.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IDBI Bank 
IDBI
Business News
Banking

Related videos

What's Brewing

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

 