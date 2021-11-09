India's October fuel demand surges, petrol sales hit record

India's Oct fuel demand surges, petrol sales hit record

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 3.4% higher from a year earlier at 2.75 million tonnes, while diesel sales slipped 5.6% year-on-year to 6.61 million tonnes

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 09 2021, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 05:20 ist

India's fuel demand rose in October to a seven-month peak, with petrol sales surging to an all-time high, government data showed on Tuesday, as festivals boosted mobility and economic activity in the world's third-biggest oil consumer.

Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose over 12 per cent to 17.87 million tonnes last month from September. It was up 0.8 per cent from the corresponding period last year and 3 per cent from October 2019, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed.

Consumption got a boost from the start of the festival season in October, offsetting the impact of high prices, Refinitiv analyst Ehsan Ul-Haq said.

October's sales of petrol, were 8.3 per cent and 3.4 per cent higher than in 2019 and 2020 respectively and at 2.75 million tonnes, was the highest-ever monthly figure recorded as per data going back to 1998.

Improving vaccination coverage and the opening up of schools, colleges and offices helped demand, said Prashant Vasisht, vice president and co-head, corporate ratings at ICRA.

Diesel sales, which typically rise ahead of the Diwali festival, rose nearly 20 per cent from September to 6.61 million tonnes, helped along by the quickest monthly expansion in the country's factory activity in eight months.

Consumption of diesel, which accounts for about 40 per cent of India's refined fuel sales, was also up 1.5 per cent from October 2020, but down 5.6 per cent year-on-year.

India, Asia's third-largest economy, reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre, and that on diesel by Rs 10 per litre, last week.

The lower prices and an uptick in economic activity should also aid diesel demand, ICRA's Vasisht added. Compared to last year, sales ofliquefied petroleum gas (LPG), increased nearly 3 per cent to 2.49 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 5.2 per cent to 1.28 million tonnes.

