Instagram to let users control sensitive content

Instagram to let users control how much sensitive content they see

Instagram has long grappled with how to police problematic content

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 20 2021, 23:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 02:06 ist
The app has also made other changes for users to shape their experience. Credit: AFP Photo

Facebook Inc's photo-sharing app Instagram will give users control over how much sensitive content they will see under its "Explore" tab, the company said on Tuesday.

The Explore tab displays popular photos, locations and searches based on the user's interests and allows them to pick from categories such as food, art and travel, among others.

The new feature, called "Sensitive Content Control", will allow users to decide if they want to see more or less of some types of sensitive content that do not necessarily break its rules, such as posts that may be sexually suggestive or violent, the company said.

"We recognize that everybody has different preferences for what they want to see in Explore, and this control will give people more choice over what they see," it said in a post.

Instagram, like other social media platforms, has long grappled with how to police problematic or harmful content on its platform.

The app has made other changes for users to shape their experience, including adding new tools for people to turn off comments or restrict people from interacting with them.

Social media platforms are investing billions of dollars to bring content creators on their platforms while also pushing to allow safe content on their platforms as competition in the space heats up.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Instagram
Facebook

What's Brewing

The invisible hand behind the Tokyo Olympics

The invisible hand behind the Tokyo Olympics

Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage

Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

 