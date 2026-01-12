LIVE Iran protests LIVE updates: This 'oppressor' will be overthrown too: Khamenei posts toon of Trump

Hello Readers, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran's leadership had called seeking "to negotiate" after his threats of military action amid mass anti-government protests in the Islamic republic. The protests, though initially sparked by anger over the rising cost of living, have evolved into a movement against the theocratic system in place in Iran. An NGO has confirmed that at least 500 people have been killed but the actual death toll could amount to hundreds. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.