Jet Airways shares gain 5% as resolution plan cleared

Jet Airways shares gain 5%, hit upper-circuit limit as NCLT clears resolution plan

On the NSE, it gained 4.96 per cent to Rs 99.45 — its highest trading permissible limit for the day

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 22 2021, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 16:03 ist
The stock climbed 4.96 per cent to Rs 99.45 — its upper circuit limit — on the BSE. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Shares of Jet Airways on Tuesday jumped 5 per cent after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Jalan Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for the bankrupt firm.

The stock climbed 4.96 per cent to Rs 99.45 — its upper circuit limit — on the BSE.

On the NSE, it gained 4.96 per cent to Rs 99.45 — its highest trading permissible limit for the day.

The NCLT on Tuesday approved Jalan Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for the bankrupt Jet Airways.

Read | NCLT clears Jalan-Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways

Jet Airways, which suspended operations in April 2019, has been undergoing a resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for two years.

In October 2020, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the grounded airline had approved the resolution plan submitted by a consortium of UK's Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.

In June 2019, NCLT admitted the insolvency petition against Jet Airways filed by the lenders' consortium led by the State Bank of India.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jet Airways
Stock Markets
Bombay Stock Exchange
National Stock Exchange
BSE
NSE
NCLT

What's Brewing

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

Elephant visits Thai family's kitchen again

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

 