Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Explained | How Vijay’s fledgling party got a big pre-poll boost with Sengottaiyan joining TVK

It may be a climbdown for 77-year-old, who had worked with MGR and Jayalalithaa, but Sengottaiyan joining is a boost for TVK, which lacks seasoned politicians.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 14:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 14:03 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAIADMKTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsTVKsengottaiyan

Follow us on :

Follow Us