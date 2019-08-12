Jio, Microsoft team up for digital transformation deal

Reliance Jio has entered into a long-term alliance with Microsoft to accelerate digital transformation with the launch of new cloud data centres, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.

Speaking at RIL's 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), Ambani said that Jio is setting up a pan-India Edge Computing and Content Distribution network starting with tens of thousands of nodes.

On the Jio-Microsoft alliance, he said Jio will set up a network of large world-class data centres across India powered by Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.

The two sides have entered into a long-term pact to accelerate the digital transformation in the country with launch of new cloud data centres, to ensure that more organisations can access the tools and platforms they need to build their own digital capability.