KRESMA to meet to discuss KERC order on Dec 12

The revised guidelines for solar rooftop photovoltaic plants that were released by the Government of Karnataka recently would hinder investment in the sector, a top official of Karnataka Renewable Energy Systems Manufacturers association said on Wednesday.

The association has called for a meeting today at Cubbon Park to discuss the concerned issue.

Ramesh Shivanna, President KRESMA said, “ Earlier third party investment model was allowed with a non-metering option for low tension and high tension. In the new order, third party investment is limited to LT connections only with net metering. This ensures that it is not profitable for investors.”