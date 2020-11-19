Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares slump 20%; hit lower circuit

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares slump 20%; hit lower circuit

The shares plunged 19.76 per cent on BSE to hit its lower circuit limit of Rs 9.95

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 19 2020, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 12:14 ist
Lakshmi Vilas Bank. Credit: Reuters Photo

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank slumped further and fell 20 per cent to hit its lowest permissible trading limit in early trade on Thursday after the government placed the lender under a one-month moratorium and superseded its board.

The shares plunged 19.76 per cent on BSE to hit its lower circuit limit of Rs 9.95.

Similarly, on NSE the scrip hit a lower circuit of Rs 10, diving 19.68 per cent.

Meanwhile, Capri Global Holdings, a public shareholder of the lender sold shares worth Rs 2.54 crore on Wednesday through a bulk deal on BSE. The shares were picked up by Besseggen Infotech LLP, the data showed.

This is the third consecutive session of loss for Lakshmi Vilas Bank, during which it has dropped over 36 per cent.

On Tuesday, the government placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank under a one-month moratorium, superseded its board and capped withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per depositor.

The step was taken by the government, on the advice of the Reserve Bank, in view of the declining financial health of the private sector lender.

T N Manoharan, former non-executive chairman of Canara Bank, has been appointed as the administrator of the bank.

Besides, the central bank has also placed in public domain a draft scheme of amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank.

LVB is the third bank to be placed under moratorium since September last year after the cooperative bank PMC in 2019 and private sector lender Yes Bank this March. While Yes bank has successfully been revived under the guidance of State Bank, the PMC resolution is still a far cry.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Lakshmi Vilas Bank
shares
Stock market
BSE
NSE
business

What's Brewing

These shrimp can walk on land

These shrimp can walk on land

‘Harry Potter’ and the Prisoners of Quarantine

‘Harry Potter’ and the Prisoners of Quarantine

DH Toon | Madhya Pradesh to set up 'gau cabinet'

DH Toon | Madhya Pradesh to set up 'gau cabinet'

The Lead: Akshay Saxena on his venture Avanti Learning

The Lead: Akshay Saxena on his venture Avanti Learning

What did Europe smell like centuries ago?

What did Europe smell like centuries ago?

 