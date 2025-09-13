Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Who is Sushila Karki, the new leader of Nepal?

Karki, 73, the country’s first female Chief Justice, has a reputation for standing up to corruption in a graft-ridden society.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 04:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 04:45 IST
World newsprotestNepal

Follow us on :

Follow Us