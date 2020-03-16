Markets Highlights: Sensex tanks 2,713 pts, Nifty closes at 9,199
Markets Highlights: Sensex tanks 2,713 pts, Nifty closes at 9,199
Sensex crashed over 2700 points today to close at 31,390.07 points, Nifty tanked over 750 points to end under 9199 points. Stay tuned to DH’s Markets Live blog for instant updates on Dalal Street.
15:32
15:26
15:20
15:07
14:31
14:28
14:21
14:14
14:02
13:34
Yes Bank to resume services from March 18
Yes bank tweets that it will resume full banking services from Wed, Mar 18, 2020, 18:00 hrs.
We will resume full banking services from Wed, Mar 18, 2020, 18:00 hrs. Visit any of our 1,132 branches from Mar 19, 2020, post commencement of banking hrs to experience our suite of services. You will also be able to access all our digital services & platforms@RBI@FinMinIndia
12:30
12:02
12:01
11:58
11:51
11:44
11:00
10:30
10:20
10:08
10:04
09:56
09:50
RBI to hold press conference at 4 PM
Yes Bank shares bounce back, zoom over 58 pc
Shares of Yes Bank on Monday jumped sharply by over 58 per cent after the union cabinet on Friday approved reconstruction scheme for the stressed lender.
Wholesale inflation down to 2.26% in February as compared to 3.1% in January
Wholesale inflation down to 2.26% in February as compared to 3.1% in the previous month
Government of India: Wholesale inflation down to 2.26% in February as compared to 3.1% in the previous month pic.twitter.com/v7anETdm3M
