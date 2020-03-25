Markets Live Updates: Benchmark indices extend gains; Sensex jumps 1,100 pts, Nifty above 8,000

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country, urging citizens to follow directives strictly. Taking the baton from US, Asian markets, Indices opened in green on Wednesday. The global rub-off sent Sensex over 200 points higher at the open before markets slid into the negative territory. Asian markets received a boost on hopes of a massive US's stimulus package and news of Olympics being postponed Stay tuned to DH's Markets Live for instant updates on Dalal Street.