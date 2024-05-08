Hamas official warns of no ceasefire deal if Israeli aggression on Gaza continues

Beirut: Hamas official Osama Hamdan warned on Tuesday that if Israel's military aggression continues in Rafah, there will be no ceasefire deal.

Hamdan's comments were made during a press conference in Beirut as a delegation from Hamas, the group that runs the Gaza Strip, arrived in Cairo from Doha to continue ceasefire negotiations, a statement from the group said on Tuesday.

"We affirm that the military operation in Rafah, if carried out by Israel, will not be a picnic for the (Israeli) army," Hamdan said.