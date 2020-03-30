Markets Live Updates: Sensex down 600 pts, Nifty below 8,500

Sensex crashes nearly 1,000 points as markets open, before recovering slightly as the country entered its 6th day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Stocks in Asian markets slid on global worries that countries may need to extend lockdowns due to coronavirus despite efforts by central banks to keep up the financial stimulus. On Friday, the RBI introduced cuts in repo rates, CRR and interest on EMIs for term loans to which markets did not have an upbeat reaction, expecting more significant measures. Stay tuned for more updates on Dalal Street.