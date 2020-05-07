Mercedes-Benz starts operation in its plant in Pune

Domestic luxury car segment Mercedes-Benz India Pvt Ltd, on Wednesday said it has resumed operations at its Chakan manufacturing plant in Pune.

"The production has commenced in a graded manner following the directives from the Government of Maharashtra to reopen and resume operations," the company said in a statement.

All necessary safety precautions have been taken while re-starting the production from Wednesday morning.

Only the essential staff are at the production facility, adhering to all the required social distancing protocols and mandated safety and sanitization measures implemented.

Those employees, whose work deliverables do not require them to be present at work, will, however, continue to work from home.

The company said it plans to gradually ramp up the production and company team is closely monitoring the market situation.

As per government guidelines, operations have also started at select Mercedes-Benz dealerships in different regions, the company said in a statement.

