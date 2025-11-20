Menu
News in Pics | November 20, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 00:59 IST
Comments
Preparations underway for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bihar Cabinet, at Gandhi Maidan, in Patna.

Credit: PTI Photo

People react while standing at an area damaged by a landslide after six hours of torrential rain that destroyed homes and left people missing, in Achira, Santa Cruz, Bolivia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A flock of gulls in the shallow waters at Sangam, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo

Displaced girls from El Fasher sit on the ground with toys in their hands, in a displacement camp in Al-Dabbah, Sudan.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday began the exercise of inspecting the lockers of doctors and medical staff in hospitals as part of enhanced security measures after the recent Delhi blast and recovery of arms and ammunition in the "white collar" terror module, officials said.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 20 November 2025, 00:59 IST
