Whatsapp loses action against EU Data Protection Board

Meta's Whatsapp loses action against EU Data Protection Board - court statement

It added that the validity of the EDPB’s decision may, however, be challenged before the national court

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Dec 07 2022, 21:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 21:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Court of Justice of the European Union said in a statement it had dismissed as inadmissible an action brought by WhatsApp against a decision of the European Data Protection Board.

It added that the validity of the EDPB’s decision may, however, be challenged before the national court, which is able to make a request to the Court of Justice for a preliminary ruling. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Europe
WhatsApp
Meta
Business News

What's Brewing

Time magazine names Zelenskyy 'Person of the Year'

Time magazine names Zelenskyy 'Person of the Year'

Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at WC

Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at WC

Taliban carry out 1st public execution since takeover

Taliban carry out 1st public execution since takeover

Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Belgium star Hazard retires from international football

Belgium star Hazard retires from international football

 