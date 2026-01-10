Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

No. 3 position but No. 1 problem in Test cricket

From Don Bradman and Ian Chappell to more modern greats like Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, Younis Khan and Hashim Amla, No. 3 has long been home to cricketing royalty.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 19:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 19:29 IST
Sports NewsCricketTest cricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us