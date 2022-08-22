Moscow Exchange to ban use of dollars as collateral

Moscow Exchange to ban use of dollars as collateral from August 29

Russian authorities have voiced concerns about individual and corporate holdings of currencies that it terms 'unfriendly'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 22 2022, 23:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 23:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Moscow Exchange will ban the use of dollars as collateral to underwrite transactions, it said on Monday, as Russia seeks to cut dependence on currencies of nations that have imposed sanctions on it.

A statement posted on the exchange's website said the new policy would come into effect on Aug. 29. It gave no details.

Read | Russia locks out investors from 'unfriendly' nations

Earlier this month the exchange - the country's largest bourse - said it would limit the use of dollars as collateral to 25% from 50%.

Russian authorities have voiced concerns about individual and corporate holdings of currencies that it terms "unfriendly", calling for their conversion into alternatives.

The United States and its allies have imposed several rounds of sanctions, including those targeting the country's largest lenders and Putin, since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

US dollar
Currency
Forex
Russia
Business News

What's Brewing

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

Road accidents caused by potholes killed 5,600 in 3 yrs

Road accidents caused by potholes killed 5,600 in 3 yrs

India's first space observatory to open in Uttarakhand

India's first space observatory to open in Uttarakhand

Police arrest 'Robin Hood' thief in Delhi

Police arrest 'Robin Hood' thief in Delhi

Cholera tragedy in Maha village highlights power debts

Cholera tragedy in Maha village highlights power debts

LGBTQ Singaporeans welcome sex law repeal

LGBTQ Singaporeans welcome sex law repeal

 