Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Self-Reliant India Fund extends Rs 15,442 crore equity funding to 682 MSMEs

The programme has been expanded to include project costs and an enhanced scope of activities. Operational challenges such as delayed payments affect liquidity, especially for micro-suppliers.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 10:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 10:02 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsEconomic Surveyunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us