Deal on if Twitter gives proof of real accounts: Musk

Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 06 2022, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 14:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Elon Musk said that if Twitter could provide its method of sampling 100 accounts and how it confirmed that the accounts are real, his deal to buy the company should proceed on original terms.

"However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not," Musk tweeted early on Saturday.

Elon Musk
Twitter
World news
Business News

