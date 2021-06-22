NCLT clears Jalan-Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday approved Jalan Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for the bankrupt-Jet Airways.
Jet Airways, which suspended operations in April 2019, has been undergoing a resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for two years.
In October 2020, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the grounded airline had approved the resolution plan submitted by a consortium of UK's Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.
In June 2019, NCLT admitted the insolvency petition against Jet Airways filed by the lenders' consortium led by the State Bank of India.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism
Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore
Mouse plague forces Australian prison evacuation
Dog's best friend: Chinese monk saves 8,000 strays
Great Barrier Reef should be listed as 'in danger': UN
NASA sends squid from Hawaii into space for research
Postcards from Tokyo: Light and shadow before Olympics