NDTV president, other senior executives resign

The company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 13 2023, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 16:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

 

New Delhi Television Ltd said on Friday that some more of its senior executives, including President Suparna Singh, had resigned, a move that comes less than a month after the Adani Group took control of about 65 per cent of the Indian broadcaster.

NDTV's chief strategy officer, Arijit Chatterjee, and chief technology and product officer, Kawaljit Singh Bedi, also quit, resignations that come after founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy left the company's board in December.

That was also when the Roys sold most of their stake in NDTV to the Adani Group, giving the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerates control of the broadcaster four months after it launched a takeover attempt.

NDTV made several failed times to block the takeover, citing regulatory restrictions on moving shares.

The ports-to-energy conglomerate's takeover had stoked fears over the freedom of the press among some journalists and led to Ravish Kumar, a senior executive editor at NDTV, resigning soon after Adani acquired its stake.

While announcing the latest set of resignations, NDTV, in a regulatory filing, said, "The company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company."

NDTV
Adani
Business News

