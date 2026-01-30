<p>New Delhi: The district and subordinate courts in the country have 14.15% Dalits, 5.12% tribals and 26.64% OBCs as judges, with statistics showing that diversity among them is higher in south India with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka leading the spot compared to the rest of the country.</p><p>It showed that the lower judiciary is more representative compared to the High Courts where appointments since 2018 showed only 3.89% of 847 judges were Dalits, 2% tribals and 12.27% OBCs. These statistics were provided by Law Minister Arjun Meghwal in a written reply to senior RJD MP Manoj K Jha.</p>. <p>States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have impressive representation in lower courts while the statistics placed in Parliament showed “zero” SC, ST and OBC judges in lower courts in West Bengal and Andaman Nicobar Islands.</p><p>According to the statistics, 45.76% or 9,534 – Civil Judge (Junior Division), Civil Judge (Senior Division) and District Judge – of 20,833 judges in district and subordinate courts are from SC, ST and OBC communities as on January 21. Of this, 14.15% (2,949) are SCs, 5.12% (1,068) STs and 26.64% (5,517) are OBCs.</p>.India has 22 judges per 10 lakh people, law minister tells Rajya Sabha.<p>Among the big States, Tamil Nadu has 97.65% (1,205 of 1,234) from these categories – SC 20.66% (255), ST 1.21% (15) and OBCs 75.76% (935). </p><p>SCs, STs and OBCs accounted for 88.82% (996) of 1129 district and subordinate court judges in Karnataka. Dalit judges numbered 226 (20.01%) and 47 (4.16%) were tribals while OBCs accounted for 733 (64.92%).</p><p>Other south Indian States – Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala – also fared well in representation in lower judiciary. The OBC judges in Kerala accounted for 50.60% while Dalits accounted for 7.45% and 0.69% tribals while Andhra’s count were 38.98%, 18.88% and 5.59% and Telangana 44.71%, 15.28% and 8.98%, respectively.</p><p>Overall, Uttar Pradesh has 53.56% or 1,414 of 2,640 judges belonging to the three communities – Dalits accounted for 20.22% (534), 1.43% tribals (38) and 31.89% (842) OBCs.</p><p>Bihar has 253 or 20.01% Dalit judges in district and subordinate courts while the figures for tribals was 0.84% (14) and 28.76% (479) OBCs. Overall, 44.8% or 746 of 1,665 judges in Bihar districts belonged to SCs, STs and OBCs. </p><p>While only those persons who are recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium are appointed as Judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts, the state governments in consultation with the respective High Courts frame the rules and regulations regarding appointment and recruitment of judicial officers in the respective State Judicial Service. </p><p><strong>Judges in districts and representation -</strong></p><p>State | Scheduled Caste% | Scheduled Tribe% | OBC%</p><p><strong>Tamil Nadu</strong> / 20.66 / 1.21 / 75.76 </p><p><strong>Karnataka</strong> / 20.01 /4.16 / 64.92</p><p><strong>Kerala</strong> / 7.45 / 0.69 / 50.60</p><p><strong>Andhra Pradesh</strong> / 18.88 / 5.59 / 38.98</p><p><strong>Telangana</strong> / 15.28 / 8.98 / 44.71</p><p><strong>Uttar Pradesh</strong> / 20.22 / 1.43 / 31.89</p><p><strong>Bihar</strong> / 15.19 / 0.84 / 28.76</p><p><strong>Maharashtra</strong> / 11.70 / 0.36 / 25.77</p><p><strong>Madhya Pradesh</strong> / 16.04 / 14.15 / 18.79</p><p><strong>Overall</strong> / 14.15 / 5.12 / 26.64</p>