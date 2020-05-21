Nissan introduces online booking process amid coronavirus pandemic

Nissan India, on Thursday, launched a new digital car booking and buying service. The company has introduced online booking and showroom experience for the new Kicks 2020. The company has also made its entire Datsun portfolio available for online bookings and purchase.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said: “We are strengthening our commitment in line with our customer centric approach by bringing the showroom experience to customers’ location through a Virtual Showroom with a digitally enabled car purchase journey. It allows our customers to experience and own our products with complete confidence, convenience and with zero physical contact.”

The interactive showroom can be accessed through computer and smartphone browsers and without downloading any application. The Nissan Virtual Showroom allows customers to ‘Book and Own’ a Nissan car at their leisure. Customers will also be able to book Datsun cars across the portfolio. Digital payments will also be accepted.

On Nissan and Datsun websites, customers can navigate to the bookings section, submit a request to select the car of their choice, choose finance options via Nissan finance and then make payments through a secure payment gateway.

Nissan had recently launched the 2020 Kicks BS-VI at an introductory price of Rs 9,49,990 for the 1.5 manual transmission. The 1.3 turbo manual and CVT transmission was is priced at Rs 11,84,990 (1.3 Turbo MT) and Rs 13,44,990 (1.3 CVT).

The Kicks competes with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Ford Ecosport among others.