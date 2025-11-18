Menu
Baba Siddique killing: Mastermind Anmol Bishnoi being being extradited to India from US

Anmol is also wanted in a case related to firing outside the residence of actor Salman Khan and murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 14:57 IST
Published 18 November 2025, 14:57 IST
India NewsMaharashtraLawrence BishnoiExtradition

