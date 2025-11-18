<p>Mumbai: In a crucial development involving the sensational killing of Maharashtra politician and former minister Baba Siddique, the mastermind of the crime Anmol Bishnoi, who is also the brother of jailed underworld don Lawrence Bishnoi, is being brought to India from the United States.</p><p>Anmol is also wanted in a case related to firing outside the residence of actor Salman Khan and murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.</p><p>Incidentally, Siddique was very close to Salman Khan and Hindi film industry celebrities. </p><p>Siddique (66), a senior politician and former Maharashtra minister, was known for his connections in the entertainment world and a sort of celebrity himself, was shot dead on October 12, 2024, in the Bandra East area of Mumbai.</p><p>The three-time MLA quit the Congress and joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP before the 2024 Vidhan Sabha elections. </p><p>The Nirmal Nagar police station initially registered an FIR into the incident, however, later the Crime Branch-CID too has stepped in and joined the probe.</p>.Baba Siddique killing: Bombay HC seeks police reply on wife's plea for SIT probe.<p>It may be mentioned, the murder case is registered under Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Sections 3, 5, 25, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Sections 37 and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act (MPA). In January this year, the Mumbai police filed the chargesheet.So far, the Mumbai police have arrested 26 persons behind the murder. </p><p>Siddique’s son and former MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in his police statement, had named several builders and political leaders connected with slum rehabilitation (SRA) projects in Bandra and has sought a probe into their suspected link with the murder of his father. </p><p>Anmol was detained in the US in June 2025. According to latest reports, the deportation process has been completed and Anmol is being sent to India. </p><p>Speaking to reporters, Zeeshan said the family had registered as a victim family with the US Justice Department, enabling them to receive updates about the case.</p><p>"My family has been registered as a victim family in the United States. From the victim notification, we get updates about Anmol Bishnoi. Today, we've got an email that the federal government has removed Anmol Bishnoi from the United States as of November 18. The question arises whether he is being deported to India?"</p><p>"My request to the central government is to bring him back if he's removed from America, and for the (Maharashtra) state government as well, to bring him back to Mumbai and to make sure that he's interrogated and arrested. He's a threat to society. He was named in my father's murder,” he said.</p>