Pfizer stocks soar post Covid-19 vaccine news

Pfizer stocks soar in pre-opening trading on Covid-19 vaccine news

The news cheered markets worldwide, especially as coronavirus cases are spiking

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Nov 09 2020, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 21:42 ist
Pfizer. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pfizer stock surged higher Monday prior to the opening of Wall Street trading after the company announced its vaccine is "90 percent effective" against Covid-19 infections.

The news cheered markets worldwide, especially as coronavirus cases are spiking, forcing millions of peple back into lockdown.

Also read: Wall Street breaks records at open on Covid-19 vaccine news; Dow Jones climbs over 5%

Pfizer shares jumped 15 percent around 1355 GMT after Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday morning that ongoing Phase 3 trials showed the success of the vaccine, in the last stage before it can seek approval from authorities to distribute the preventative.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pfizer
Coronavirus vaccine
Stocks
New York Stock Exchange
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

Apple's new Macs could revive PC chip wars: Analysts

Apple's new Macs could revive PC chip wars: Analysts

#SaveMolem: Why are Goans protesting?

#SaveMolem: Why are Goans protesting?

Mars may have had water since early life on Earth

Mars may have had water since early life on Earth

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

 