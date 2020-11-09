Pfizer stocks soar in pre-opening trading on Covid-19 vaccine news

Pfizer stock surged higher Monday prior to the opening of Wall Street trading after the company announced its vaccine is "90 percent effective" against Covid-19 infections.
The news cheered markets worldwide, especially as coronavirus cases are spiking, forcing millions of peple back into lockdown.
Also read: Wall Street breaks records at open on Covid-19 vaccine news; Dow Jones climbs over 5%
Pfizer shares jumped 15 percent around 1355 GMT after Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday morning that ongoing Phase 3 trials showed the success of the vaccine, in the last stage before it can seek approval from authorities to distribute the preventative.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe