Pfizer stocks soar in pre-opening trading on Covid-19 vaccine news

Pfizer stock surged higher Monday prior to the opening of Wall Street trading after the company announced its vaccine is "90 percent effective" against Covid-19 infections.

The news cheered markets worldwide, especially as coronavirus cases are spiking, forcing millions of peple back into lockdown.

Pfizer shares jumped 15 percent around 1355 GMT after Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday morning that ongoing Phase 3 trials showed the success of the vaccine, in the last stage before it can seek approval from authorities to distribute the preventative.