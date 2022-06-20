Rare Assam tea sold for Rs 1 lakh per kg

A Jorhat Tea Auction Centre (JTAC) official said the tea sold by Pabhojan Organic Tea Estate was purchased by Esah Tea, an Assam-based tea brand

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jun 20 2022, 20:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 20:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Pabhojan Gold Tea, a rare variety of organic tea from Assam’s Golaghat district, was on Monday sold at a whopping Rs 1 lakh per kilogram, the highest this year, by an auction centre in Jorhat.

A Jorhat Tea Auction Centre (JTAC) official said the tea sold by Pabhojan Organic Tea Estate was purchased by Esah Tea, an Assam-based tea brand. Pabhojan Gold Tea offers a bright yellow liquor with a soothing after-taste and is made from the choicest second flush tips plucked from the tea estate. The tips turn golden and add a hue to the beverage.

Chief Executive Officer of Esah Tea, Bijit Sarma, said the tea variety will help them to provide their customers with one of the finest tea blends from Assam.

This tea variety is rare and for ''tea connoisseurs, this is an experience in a cup. Our customers are spread across the globe and will understand the taste and value of this variety. We are glad to be able to continue with our mission to provide them with authentic Assam tea flavours'', he said.

Pabhojan Organic Tea Estate's owner Rakhi Dutta Saikia said ''We produced only one kg of this rare variety of tea and are delighted at this new record-breaking price which has created history. The price it fetched is something that will help the Assam Tea industry regain its lost fame'', she said. This variety was manufactured for the first time following high demand from discerning consumers, tea connoisseurs, and buyers for this type of premium quality specialty tea, Saikia said. 

