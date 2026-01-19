BJP MLC Sandip Joshi, close aide of Fadnavis and Gadkari, announces political retirement
In a letter addressed to well-wishers and posted on his social media handles, the 55-year-old leader said politics had always meant more to him than position or prestige — it was a path of selfless service and dedication.
हे पत्र लिहिण्याचा निर्णय सहज घेतलेला नाही. राजकारण ही माझ्यासाठी नेहमीच पद किंवा प्रतिष्ठेपेक्षा वेगळी, समाजसेवेची आणि निष्ठेची वाट होती. मात्र आज सत्तेसाठी सुरू असलेले पक्षांतर, संधीसाधूपणा आणि वाढलेली स्पर्धा सामान्य मतदारांसह निष्ठावान… pic.twitter.com/bCZHrahBt1