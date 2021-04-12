RDIF may ink pact with Mankind Pharma to distribute Sputnik V in India

Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V was approved by India's expert panel for emergency use on Monday.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is in advanced talks and will likely ink a pact with pharmaceutical company Mankind Pharmaceuticals for distributing the vaccine in India, according to a Business Standard report.

Sputnik V is currently marketed in India by Dr Reddy's Laboratories, which has helped run a small trial for the drug in the country to test its safety and ability to generate an immune response.

"Sputnik V", developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, has proved 91.6 per cent effective against Covid-19 and has been approved for use in more than 50 countries.

Commercially, Sputnik V will likely be priced at Rs 500 per dose, sources in the know told the publication. However, the price at which it will be sold to the government of India is still being negotiated.

“This would be a distribution partnership for taking the vaccine to remote corners of the country. Mankind has a strong distribution network in the hinterland,” the publication quoted a source as saying.

RDIF has announced deals with several partners such as Hetero, Gland Pharma and Stelis Pharma already to ramp up manufacturing in India

Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved for emergency use in India and comes at a time when the country is seeing an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases.

